Fr James Moultrie and Canon Sebastian Campbell celebrate 28 and 42 years into the Sacred Ministry today….

Fr James B. MOULTRIE and Canon Sebastian Campbell.

NASSAU| Two priests in the Anglican Church celebrate their anniversaries today as Ministers in the Church.

Fr James B. Moultrie and Canon Sebastian Campbell celebrate their anniversaries to the priesthood on the Feast of St. Andew {November 30}.

Farther Moultie celebrates his 28th year since being ordained to the Scared Priesthood. Fr Moutlries entered the Ministry following his successful career as a politician, educator, and Ambassador. A son of Eleuthera, Fr Moultrie has served in some seven parishes in the diocese.

Canon Sebastian Campbell has served some 42 years in the Sacred Ministry, serving in parishes across the country. An educator and Chaplin to the hospital, Fr Campbell presently serves as the rector of St. Gregory the Great on Carmichael Road.

For their years of service to God and Country, we at BP pray God’s riches and blessings on these priests as they serve God faithfully on this side of his vineyard.