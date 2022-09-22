FTX Digital Markets presented the Ministry of Education with 100 laptops to assist with education…

Ministry of Education presented 100 laptops by FTX Digital Markets.

NASSAU| The digital markets experts FTX was again the community help young Bahamian educators.

Some 100 laptops were presented to the Ministry of Education today by Communications Director of FTX Digital Markets, Valdez Russell. Also attending seated far right is Zoe Maynard (FTX).

Scores of educators across the country struggled during the pandemic and did not have the necessary equipment to produce online digital learning.

Once again a corporate player in the community is stepping up to support the education of our young people.

The devices were graciously received by Minister for Education Hon. Glenys Hanna- Martin M.P.