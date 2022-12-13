FTX founder SBF denied bail

NASSAU| Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt has denied bail for Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, as he fights extradition to the United States.

SBF has been remanded to Bahamas Dept of Corrections until the matter resumes on February 8, 2023.



Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt has cleared the court to allow Sam Bankman-Fried a few minutes to speak with his family and lawyers.

SBF hung his head as he was embraced by his parents who appeared to be trying to encourage him.