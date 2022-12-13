Zella Brown Symonette passes just after returning out of US hospital…

Zella Brown-Symonette, 59

NASSAU| The family of MT. Tabor Baptist Church is in mourning with the lost of one of its outstanding members today; Zella Brown-Symonette.

ZELLA died at home this morning just returning from the US where she fell sick and spent a little time in hospital there. She was 59.

She had two children Kenney and Kennese Symonette. This is so sad to lose a mother at Christmas.

She served FAITHFULLY as a member of the Servant Board.

Zella played for the Wildcast Softball team where she played a major role in the team capturing a number of championships. She was known as one of the best short stop players in the Bahamas and played for the National Softball Team on numerous occasions.

May the Angels receive her soulbin paradise. AMEN!