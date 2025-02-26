Funeral services are set for  Kelli Keira A. Ingraham 45 to be held at Christ Church Cathedral George Street

Kelli Keira A. Ingraham, 45

NASSAU| Bahamas Press now has the official update on the funeral arrangements for the late Kelli Keira A. Ingraham.

We know the family has confirmed the official funeral service for the former lawyer and chair of the Straw Market Authority to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street.

The funeral service will commence on Tuesday March 4th at 11am.

The daughter of former PM Hubert and Deloris Ingraham passed away just before 1pm on Monday afternoon at the family Croatan Drive residence.

Tributes poured from Parliament today led by Prime Minister Philip Davis KC.