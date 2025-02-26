PM Davis addresses Moorings controversy, reveals new national strategy

PM Philip Davis KC

thegallery242.com

NASSAU| Prime Minister Philip Davis sought to address the growing controversy surrounding the Bahamas Moorings Limited project in the Exumas, which has been canceled. The project, which involved the installation of moorings in specified areas of the Exumas, sparked significant backlash after some of the moorings were placed before necessary permissions had been obtained.

“There are multiple mooring sites throughout our Family Islands – for example, in Abaco, Eleuthera, and the Exumas. Those who manage the moorings earn the revenue generated from their use,” Davis explained, emphasizing that the government had previously granted Bahamas Moorings the right to install and operate the moorings in the Exumas, outside of the national marine reserve area.

However, controversy erupted when it was revealed that the company had moved ahead with installations before securing the appropriate legal permissions. This led to the issuance of a cease-and-desist order, prompting the company to agree to voluntarily relinquish their leases and remove any moorings already placed.

Addressing the public outcry, Davis acknowledged the concerns raised by many Bahamians and recognized the need for more robust participation in and oversight of the mooring process.

“Our waters belong to all of us, and our marine policies can only benefit from broader and deeper public consultation,” he said. “It is important to me that we have policies which Bahamians can contribute to and trust.”

In light of the controversy, the Prime Minister outlined the government’s commitment to developing a new, more comprehensive national strategic plan for the management of moorings.

This initiative aims to improve upon the existing legal and regulatory framework, which has historically handled moorings on an ad hoc basis.

Davis stressed that, with the changing climate, evolving science, and advancing technology, it is crucial to update and clearly define the nation’s policies moving forward.

“We intend to move forward quickly to seek advice and input from citizens, local government officials, boaters, fishermen, marine owners, marine conservation experts, and others,” Davis stated, adding that he had already noted thoughtful comments from Ehren Hanna, President of the Exuma Chamber of Commerce, and planned to engage him in discussions as a part of the consultation process.

While the prime minister expressed openness to new solutions, he was firm on one point: The Bahamas must maintain its sovereignty over its waters.

“Of course, we will start from the non-negotiable premise that The Bahamas is a sovereign nation, and that if you enter our jurisdiction, you will compensate Bahamians for doing so,” Davis asserted.