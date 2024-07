FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas — The final night of Goombay Summer Festival 2024 in Grand Bahama, July 24, 2024 at Taino Beach — attended by Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (MOTIA) the Hon. Chester Cooper; Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey; officials of MOTIA; and Special Guests Hugh Riley, former CTO Secretary; and American Actress and Director Kim Fields. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)