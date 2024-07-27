Minister Bowleg tours Culture and Swim summer camps

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg visited his Ministry’s Culture and Swim Summer Camps held at Albury Sayles, Stephen Dillet, and Carlton E. Francis Primary Schools; and at the South Beach Pools on July 18, 2024. The ministry has held fun-filled camps, apprenticeship, and summer employment camps for young persons throughout the entire month of July.

Senior Officers from his ministry joining Minister Bowleg on this tour were Head of the Division of Youth Sandena Neely, and Assistant Director of Culture Portia Sands. Also present were Senior Cultural Affairs Officer Sonovia Pierre; Culture Officer, Cultural Affairs Officer responsible for Theatre Arts Terez Nixon, and other officers from the Ministry, as well as representatives from Neighbourhood Policing.

Instructors leading the camps at Albury Sayles were Raymond Neymour and April Kemp for Drumming, Cordell Colebrooke for Band, and Christie Hart for Choir.



At Stephen Dillet, the boys camp instructors were Victor Gittens, Leroy Butler and Antonio Bain. The Religious Culture Camp instructors were Alice Cox, Natasha Davis, Tammy Pinder, Shavonne Curtis and Sherry Smith. Also, at Carlton E. Francis, former camper Alisa Sumner was the instructor at the Theatre Camp.

The Ministry holds similar educational and fun-filled youth camps, sports camps and culture camps annually during July, free of charge for Bahamian youth.

Today, July 26, is the last day of the entertaining summer retreats for the participants: at their various closing ceremonies they had the opportunity to showcase the new skills they learned for proud parents, family and friends.