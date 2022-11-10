Government Delegation’s arrival in Abaco to assess the damage of Tropical Storm Nicole

MARSH HARBOUR, Abaco, The Bahamas — Pictured arriving on the ground at the Marsh Habour, Abaco, airport this morning, November 10, 2022 to assess the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole on Abaco: Acting Prime Minister the Hon. Chester Cooper, Minister of State for Disaster Risk Reduction Myles LaRoda, Ministers Michael Darville, Wayne Munroe, Alfred Sears, Keith Bell, Obie Wilchombe; Parliamentary Secretaries Bacchus Rolle and John Pinder; Official Opposition; NEMA and Government Inter-Agency Technical Officials. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)