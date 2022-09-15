Grand Bahama officials sign the Book of Condolence on the Passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II

Sarah St. George

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas — Officials of government and all sectors of the Grand Bahama community turned out to sign the Book of Condolence on the Passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II at the Harold DeGregory Complex in Freeport on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Pictured are Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, Senator the Hon. James Turner, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama Melvin Seymour, Royal Defence Force Commodore Stephen Rolle, Vice-Chairman of the Grand Bahama Port Authority and Group of Companies Sarah St. George, Chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas Picewell Forbes, Deputy Director of Bahamas Information Services Tame Dean, Rev. Elvis Burrows of Baptist United Convention, and Pastor Eric Clarke of Northern Bahamas Conference of Seventh Day Adventists. (BIS Photos/Andrew Coakley)

