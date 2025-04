Grand Bahama Power electrician Leslie Rolle dies in boating accident.

FREEPORT| A boat which capsized in Freeport has claimed the life of Grand Bahama Power electrician Leslie Rolle. The boat accident occurred near Lovers Beach.

Police say Rolle along with two men were in the area when they were involved in a boat accident. Two of he men were rescued and transported to hospital, but Rolle was pulled from the waters and discovered lifeless.

Rolle leaves a wife and three kids behind.

May he rest in peace.