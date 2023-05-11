Grand Bahama woman is the latest fatality victim 1am Thursday morning…

Antique McKinney

FREEPORT| What is fueling the deaths of all these young drivers is still not clear, but once again in Freeport this time, a young woman has died in a traffic accident.

Police on Grand Bahama are investigating a traffic fatality which occurred on Thursday 11th May, 2023 shortly after 1:00.a.m. which claimed the life of youthful Antinque McKinney, who grew up in Andros but settled on Grand Bahama.

According to traffic cops, “a traffic accident involving a lone female driver of a blue Nissan Cube occurred in the area of Seahorse Plaza situated on Seahorse Road.”

McKinney was traveling in the northbound lane on Seahorse Road, when she collided into a tree at the center median.

Authorities say due to the extensive damages received, the jaws of life were used to extract the driver from the vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and transported the victim to the Hospital, where she was seen and examined by a doctor who later pronounced her dead.

In the past two months at least five young female drivers have lost their lives behind the wheel. This is the second similar incident on Grand Bahama alone in just over a month.

Police wishes to advise the motoring public, to drive with due care and attention and to obey all Traffic Regulations.

BP ADVISES all drivers to put down the phones. Drop the Rum, cut the speed in these small coffin box cars, and pay attention to the streets! We could only warn yinner.

We report yinner decide!