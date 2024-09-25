Grand Bahama’s Junkanoo 2025 Revival in West Grand Bahama: For New Year’s Day, all roads will lead to the west  

EXCITING PLANS FOR JUNKANOO 2025 ANNOUNCED – On September 23, 2024, the Grand Bahama Junkanoo Corporation and the Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture announced plans to revitalise Junkanoo 2025. In attendance were Hon. Ginger M. Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama; Hon. Mario Bowleg, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture; Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Kingsley Smith; and members of the National Junkanoo Committee. This initiative aims to boost local culture and tourism, with participating groups receiving seed funding to ensure a vibrant Junkanoo experience.

Deputy Director of the Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture in Grand Bahama, Norris Bain, opened the presser by providing an overview of the initiative, which has been in the works since June with a series of strategic meetings held to foster cooperation and excitement around this cultural movement. He highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing the island’s cultural legacy, with collaboration from stakeholders and support from Minister of Youth, Sports & Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg; Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey; Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama, Kingsley Smith, and Permanent Secretary, Joel Lewis.



As part of the plans, a break from the norm and a rescheduling of the staple New Year’s Day Parade — now dubbed the ‘Pine Yard Rush Senior Parade’ — was announced.

Speaking on the role of the Corporation in managing all Junkanoo parades on Grand Bahama in collaboration with the Ministry and the National Junkanoo Committee, Vice Chairman of the Grand Bahama Junkanoo Corporation Janesto Thomas, said the parade, which is traditionally held on January 1st, will now be held on January 9th, 2025 on Explorer’s Way, aligning festivities with the Majority Rule holiday weekend.

This change is anticipated to stimulate the local economy by attracting both local and international visitors. “This is an event you cannot afford to miss,” Thomas remarked, encouraging residents and tourists alike to experience the vibrant competition among the Junkanoo groups.



For New Year’s Day, all roads will lead to the West where the People’s Rush will take place in Grand Bahama’s capital, West End. Kingsley Smith, passionately spoke about the cultural significance of Junkanoo, stating, “Junkanoo is a currency in and of itself. It is part of who we are as Bahamians.” He called on the community to come together to revive the spirit of Junkanoo where it originally thrived – in West Grand Bahama, emphasising the need for long-term support, and he appealed to both private and public stakeholders to invest their time and resources into this beloved tradition.



Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, reaffirmed her strong support for the Junkanoo movement, stating that “Grand Bahama is on the move.” She expressed her excitement about the upcoming parades, particularly the integration of Junkanoo with the celebration of Majority Rule Day, which she pointed out is a significant moment in the nation’s history.



In announcing further details for the island’s Junkanoo festivities, Minister Moxey said celebrations will continue with a cultural extravaganza on Taino Beach on January 10, 2025, in honour of Majority Rule Day and she invited everyone to experience the warmth and hospitality of West Grand Bahama on January 11, 2025, for another day of festivities.



Sharing his vision for elevating cultural events in Grand Bahama, Minister Mario Bowleg said, “This is not just a weekend of Junkanoo; it’s an opportunity for festivals and events that promote and expose our island.” He revealed plans for live broadcasts of the parades on ZNS, promising to showcase Grand Bahama’s rich cultural heritage. Additionally, he announced a change in the parade route from Pioneer’s Way to Explorer’s Way, allowing for a longer route and more area for groups to perform.



Andrew Been, chairman of the Grand Bahama Junkanoo Corporation, expressed pride in the collaboration among various groups, stating, “I see greater things in the future, bigger parades.” He thanked the ministers for their support and emphasised the growth potential for Junkanoo on Grand Bahama.



As part of the day’s proceedings, participating Junkanoo groups were provided with seed funding to assist in preparations for the New Year’s Day parade.“



The press conference concluded with a strong sense of optimism and commitment from all stakeholders to revitalize Junkanoo where it originally thrived – in West Grand Bahama. As preparations continue for the People’s Rush on January 1, 2025, and the Pineyard Rush on January 9, 2025, the Grand Bahama community is encouraged to “get involved” in support of this vibrant celebration of Bahamian culture.