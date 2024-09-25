Man gets just 9 years after admitting rape of an 83-year-old woman…

Convicted RAPIST Joel Strachan, 22, is one sicko walking up and down in the country!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| The nine-year collective sentence given to a man who carried out a string of violent crimes against women, among them the rape of an 83-year-old proves that we have some really sick people walking up and down in the Bahamas!

Joel Strachan, 22, pleaded guilty to rape, housebreaking, four counts of armed robbery and assault with intent to rape when he appeared before Justice Jeanine Weech-Gomez.

Strachan was sentenced to concurrent sentences of nine, seven, six and two years in prison. The sentence, which was handed down Tuesday was part of a plea deal.

After completing the sentences, Strachan will be on probation for two years.

A violation of his probation would result in a one-year sentence.

While serving time, Strachan is expected to receive counseling.