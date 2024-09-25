An 81-year-old arrested with three others following marijuana seizure

FREEPORT| An 81-year-old woman was among four people who were arrested yesterday in a home in Mayfield Park, Grand Bahama, following a large marijuana seizure, police said.

The drugs are worth an estimated $160,000.

“Preliminary reports confirmed that officers, while executing a search warrant at the home, discovered and confiscated a large quantity of suspected marijuana, including marijuana plants and infused marijuana treats, as well as a large sum of cash believed to be the proceeds of crime,” police said in the daily crime report.

“This led to the arrest of four occupants: a male aged 54 years and three females aged 81, 33, and 19.”