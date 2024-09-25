Trial involving Long Island MP adjourned until November 4th…

Long Island FNM MP Adrian Gibson

by www.thegallery242.com

NASSAU| The trial of FNM MP Adrian Gibson has been adjourned until November 4 following a day of testimony by Deandre Godet, an audio and visual technician at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Godet presented compact discs containing recordings of interviews conducted with defendants in the case, including Peaches Farquharson, Joan Knowles, Jerome Missick, and former Water and Sewerage Corporation General Manager Elwood Donaldson.

He explained that he had downloaded these recordings directly from the CID’s equipment, emphasizing that he had not been instructed to extract information from any personal devices.

Godet told the court that after the interviews were placed on the CDs, they were signed and secured.

Gibson faces bribery and money laundering charges. He is also accused of failing to declare interests related to the awarding of contracts during his tenure as executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

He is on trial alongside Donaldson, Farquharson, Missick, and Knowles.