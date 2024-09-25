Public Hospitals Authority Rand Memorial Hospital Rehabilitation Services Community Update

File Photo

STATEMENT: The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) is actively addressing the challenges identified in the modular units at Rand Memorial Hospital. As part of our commitment to the health and well being of all patients and staff, we have initiated environmental testing and air quality assessments to ensure a safe and healthy environment.

These measures are part of our ongoing efforts to maintain optimal conditions for care. We want to reassure the community that there is no disruption to our rehabilitation services during this time. Patients can continue to receive care through our tele-physiotherapy options, which allow us to deliver support effectively and efficiently.

For further information or inquiries, patients of Rand Memorial Hospital Rehabilitation Services can contact us at 727-2708.

(25th September 2024)