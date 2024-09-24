Man found guilty by jury in trial where he robbed and shot his male lover – LOOK WHERE NASSAU GONE BAHAMAS!

Victim tells court he was in a deep romantic relationship with the accused when he robbed and shot him…

NASSAU| A jury on Monday hass convicted a man who attempted to kill his lover during a sissy date.

Calvin Alain, 24 was found guilty in the robbery and shooting of Jamaal Ferguson after the couple went on a drinking night on April 12th, 2022.

During the trial Ferguson told the court that he was in a deep sissy relationship with Alain at the time of the incident. Alain denied the relationship when he was questioned by detectives and suggested that he was home when Ferguson was robbed.

The case was heard by DECENT JUSTICE Joyann Ferguson-Pratt who will begin the penalty phase of the trial on November 18th.

Marianne Cadet and Brendalee Rae represented Alain. Destiny McKinney-Morley was the prosecutor.

