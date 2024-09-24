Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Eta Psi Omega Chapter Celebrates 61st Charter Anniversary

Theme: “Momentum in Motion: 61 Years of Exceptional Service and Sisterhood”

Nassau, The Bahamas – The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Eta Psi Omega Chapter recently celebrated its 61st Charter Anniversary under the theme, “Momentum in Motion: 61 Years of Exceptional Service and Sisterhood.” The celebration culminated on September 22, 2024, following a series of events and initiatives that highlighted the Chapter’s enduring legacy and ongoing contributions to The Bahamas.

A Legacy of Service and Impact

Chartered on September 21, 1963, under the leadership of the 16th International President, Julia B. Purnell, the Eta Psi Omega Chapter became the first Black Greek Letter Organisation in The Bahamas. Led by our Charter Members, Muriel Frazier Eneas, Donna Donaldson Towns, Shirley Vanderpool, and Dolores Smith, and building on their foundation of excellence, the Chapter has dedicated over six decades to serving the Bahamian community. An historical marker now stands at the former Eneas homestead in Over-the-Hill Nassau, commemorating this important moment in Bahamian history.

Since its chartering , the Eta Psi Omega Chapter has been at the forefront of advocating for high scholastic and ethical standards, unity among college women, and progressive community engagement an effort consistent with the mission of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®.

Historical Context: Past Programmes and Successes

Over the past 61 years, the Eta Psi Omega Chapter has left a significant mark on The Bahamas through transformative health and wellness programmes, educational workshops, and economic empowerment initiatives. The Chapter’s signature programmes have made a lasting impact:

● Honours Day: Celebrating academic excellence by recognizing top performing high school female students and encouraging them to pursue higher education.

● G.E.M.S. (Girls Emerging and Maturing into Society): A mentorship programme that empowers young girls with leadership skills and self-confidence.

● AKA Day in Parliament: This annual initiative allows the Chapter to advocate for policies supporting women and girls, focusing on gender equality and education.

Momentum in Motion: Celebrating 61 Years As the Eta Psi Omega Chapter celebrated its 61st anniversary, the theme “Momentum in Motion” reflected its commitment to carrying forward a legacy of service and sisterhood. “In Eta Psi Omega, we believe in the power of momentum to drive change and progress.

Our 61st anniversary was not just a moment to reflect on our past achievements but to look forward with renewed energy and purpose. We are committed to continuing our legacy of exceptional service and sisterhood, and to making an even greater impact in the years to come,” said Mrs. Phylicia Laramore- Ferguson, President of the Eta Psi Omega Chapter.

One of the two surviving Charter Members, Dolores Smith – a Pearl Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® with over 65 years of service, expressed her joy at the work that the Eta Psi Omega Chapter has done over the past six decades. “This is a dream come true. You all took a moment and made it a movement.” said Dolores Smith, Charter Member of the Eta Psi Omega Chapter.

Event Highlights

The 61st Charter Anniversary Celebrations included several key events that focused on empowering both the Chapter and the Bahamian community:

● Pearl Games: A fun and engaging sisterly relations event held on September 14, 2024 that strengthened bonds within the Chapter and celebrated unity by competing games.

● Pink x Talks – Financial Empowerment Seminar: Held on September 18, 2024, at the University of The Bahamas, this seminar focused on building economic wealth through financial empowerment. Speakers such as Deidree Toote, Keshelle Davis Tiffany Cartwright, and Dana L. Munnings-Gray covered topics like personal financial management, economic confidence, and leadership.



● C.H.I.P.P. Program: On September 21, 2024, as part of the anniversary celebration, the sorority’s C.H.I.P.P (Childhood Hunger Initiative Power Pack) program provided support to the Grants Town Salvation Army Shelter, continuing Eta Psi Omega’s commitment to uplifting families in need.

Achievements in The Bahamas

For over six decades, the Eta Psi Omega Chapter has been instrumental in advancing the mission of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® in The Bahamas. Its focus on education, health, and economic empowerment has led to significant achievements. The Eta Psi Omega Chapter continues to honour its legacy of service and sisterhood, ensuring that its momentum will carry forward into future generations.