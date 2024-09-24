Prime Minister Davis affirms the importance of flats fishing, and the need to monitor climate change impacts on marine life

Prime Minister Davis addresses the Second Bahamas Flats Fishing Guide Homecoming Conclave, September 20, 2024 at Courtyard Marriott. Among those in attendance: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper; Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources the Hon. Jomo Campbell; Minister of State for Disaster Risk Management, the Hon. Leon Lundy; Minister of State in the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources, the Hon. Zane Lightbourne; Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Agriclture and Marine Resources, Leonardo Lightbourne; and other government officials. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)

PM Davis

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis in remarks at the Second Bahamas Flats Fishing Guide Homecoming Conclave, September 20, 2024 highlighted the importance of the flats fishing economic sector to The Bahamas, current challenges to the sector by warming seas, and steps to maintain balance.

To the theme, ‘Guides as Stewards, Guides as Ambassadors,’ he said, “whether you’re a fishing guide, a conservationist, or simply hold a stake in the success of our tourism and fishing sectors, I’m delighted to welcome you to this important event.” The forum took place at Courtyard Marriott, Junkanoo Beach.

He continued: “We have a great occasion before us – an opportunity to steer the course of flats fishing in The Bahamas. This is a sector of immense cultural and economic value, and it has long been a shimmering feature of Bahamian life.”

The Prime Minister pointed out that like so many other facets of our society, flats fishing is under threat from global climate emergency, and as such, “rising ocean temperatures are impacting fish stock productivity – less fish are surviving until adulthood. When productivity levels fall, it hurts the wider ecosystem. These worrying patterns, observed all over the world, are only amplified by other climate extremes, like the worsening storms that strike our region.”

He ventured, “we may be in hot water, my friends, but one thing about Bahamians, we are expert navigators. And we will navigate the storms ahead of us.”

The Prime MInister pointed out, “hotels and lodges can solarise. Fishers can invest in sustainable equipment. And visitors can conserve resources over the course of their stay. We can protect our resources and our livelihoods. Commercial and environmental interests don’t have to compete. They can exist in harmony. Many of you already know this, and practise it, too.

“There is an inherent sustainability built into the flats fishing industry and a clear incentive for conservation. As fishing guides, you are both cultural ambassadors and environmental stewards.”

Reviewing the history of the sector, Prime Minister Davis noted: “Flats fishing is a Bahamian cultural legacy that stretches back over a century. You hold the wisdom of generations – an impressive stock of skills and techniques that take years to hone, and decades to master. And even as you share these talents with others, you do so with a profound respect and appreciation for our marine ecosystems.

“Be it tarpon or bonefish, you watch over our fish stocks while sharing them with the world. It is a delicate balance, but you manage it so well. I applaud you for your contributions to this industry and to The Bahamas.

“Stay the course. Continue to inspire those around you to safeguard our natural resources and to champion sustainability in their personal and professional lives. It may not always be easy, cheap, or convenient, but the costs of inaction are far greater. Even as we try to be proactive in combating climate change, we also know the effects are already taking their toll.”

He proposed: “We have to adapt and mitigate. That is the reality of living on the frontlines of this climate crisis. Rest assured that this administration is committed to listening to your needs and implementing policies that safeguard your livelihoods.

“Your awareness and insights will be crucial as we support the flourishing of our communities and ecosystems. A sustainable flats fishing industry involves community empowerment as much as it involves environmental conservation.

“As an integral part of our tourism landscape, flats fishing is the lifeblood of many Family Island communities. Of course, it is also a significant generator of revenue at the national level, contributing over $150 million annually to our GDP. And we know there is even more room for growth.”

Prime Minister Davis highlighted ongoing government assistance: “Facilitating world-class fly-fishing tournaments and initiating strategic marketing initiatives are just two of the ways this government has supported the expansion of the flats fishing industry. Concessions and exemptions have also been put in place, as we know that running a business is a big financial undertaking. We understand that it is in our national best interest to support the flats fishing industry in whatever ways we can. And we can do even more to help you to build this industry up to what we all know it can be. We are prepared to empower you every step of the way, so let us know what you need, and we will do our best to provide the enabling conditions for your success. We need to hear from you.

“These are Bahamian assets that should be controlled by and benefit Bahamians and our economy. While we appreciate that the industry is driven by foreign visitors and brokers from around the world who can influence where anglers go, it is essential to discuss how we can ensure that the economic benefits remain for Bahamians. Already, we have increased the operation budget for Local Government by over ten percent. With these additional funds, district councils are in a better position to empower entrepreneurs within and adjacent to the industry.”

On the development of flats fishing throughout The Bahamas, he said: “Through these measures, and through the efforts of so many here today, flats fishing in The Bahamas has grown from a small niche into a flourishing sphere. Communities across our archipelago have benefited from its expansion, and my administration is keen to keep the momentum going. Capacity building will be key in this regard.

“BAMSI’s Saltwater Flats Guide training and certification programmes will continue to serve as a key engine for talent, and we have put in place the necessary scholarships to ensure all students have a chance to see their ambitions through.

“Growing up in Cat Island, I knew firsthand what it was like to have a vision, but little means to make it happen. I don’t want that to be the case for our younger generations. I want all Bahamians to enjoy the freedom to realise the visions they have for their lives. That is why we are working so hard to expand opportunities – not just in Nassau but throughout our family of islands.

“Our Family Islands are filled with such amazing potential. We must ensure that we are making the necessary investments to spur growth and uplift local economies.

“A $190 million-plus capital works programme is well underway across our archipelago, and it will finally set right our nation’s public water infrastructure.

“We are moving forward with 14 airport renovations. And we are paving hundreds of miles of roads, investing in clean, climate-resilient energy generation, and improving access to healthcare through clinic upgrades and the purchase of new ambulances.

“This month alone, we’ve signed agreements for roughly 1 billion dollars’ worth of foreign direct investment, because we are serious about unlocking the economic potential of all our islands.”

The Prime Minister concluded: “Our vision for a flourishing flats fishing industry is part of an archipelago-wide agenda focused on inclusive and sustainable development.

“No one gets left behind in this new day. It’s that simple.

“We’re in this together.

“May this meeting signal the start of an exciting new stage in the evolution of the flats fishing sector – one that balances human and environmental wellbeing.”