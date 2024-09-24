Charge upgraded against officers upgraded in alleged $90,000 theft…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Two mid-ranking policemen accused of dishonesty have had the charge against them upgraded.

Assistant Superintendent Dwayne Mackey and Inspector Benjamin Moss appeared before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville yesterday for the start of their attempted stealing trial.

Basil Cumberbatch, the prosecutor, applied for the charge to be upgraded. According to Cumberbatch, the evidence supports the new charge.

The officers are accused of stealing $90,000 from Willy Germain on March 26, which belonged to Luc Telfort.

The matter did not proceed despite all of the prosecution’s witnesses being present because Moss’s lawyer K. Melvin Munroe was off the island.

As a result, the matter was adjourned to September 30 for a new trial date to be set.

Bjorn Ferguson represents Mackey.