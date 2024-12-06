Grandfather sentenced to 35-years after sodomizing his own grandchild for years!

file photo

NASSAU| A nasty grandfather who molested his own grandchild multiple times for years (since the victim was 11) has faced a heavy hand of the law today.

The 63-year-old grandfather – whose identity has been withheld to protect the victim – was sentenced to 35-years behind bars.

The grandchild was sodomized from May 2019 (before the pandemic) through January 2024. The five year sexual abuse ended when he victim reported the matter to her mother.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson while passing down her sentencing noted that the grandfather showed no remorse for his actions.

Bahamas Press is calling on the nation to pray in earnest. WE HAVE SICK SICK PEOPLE walking around this country! Bahamas HOW WE GET SO NASTY?!

