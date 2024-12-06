Drug plane crash lands at Spring Point Acklins 2am in the morning…

5 Bahamians, 2 Colombians Arrested In Long Island for Acklins Drug Bust

Loads of drugs taken off the plane crashed in Acklins.

ACKLINS| Police in Acklins are investigating a plane crash that occurred around 2am this today in Spring Point. The crash led to the discovery of a significant amount of suspected narcotics.

The aircraft crash-landed on the western section of the airport runway in Spring Point.

However, there were no occupants onboard or in the immediate vicinity of the crash site when police arrived.

A thorough search of the plane revealed a large quantity of suspected narcotics hidden inside the aircraft.

Later today police arrested 5 Bahamians, 2 Colombians Arrested In Long Island for Acklins Drug Bust.

The police have not yet disclosed the exact nature or quantity of the narcotics found, but the investigation is ongoing. Officers are working to determine the origin and destination of the plane, as well as to identify any individuals connected to the incident.