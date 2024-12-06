‘Restoring the Joy of Christmas’ – Education Ministry in Grand Bahama holds annual Festival of Carols

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training kicked off the holiday season with its Annual ‘Festival of Carols’ programme on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at Community of Heart Tabernacle Church of God of Prophecy.

In attendance were distinguished guests including Ms. Michelle Bowleg, Deputy Director of Education for the Grand Bahama, Bimini, and The Cays District; Mrs. Yvonne Ward, Actg. Assistant Director of Education for Grand Bahama, Bimini and The Cays District Office; and Mrs. Maneica Pratt, District Superintendent for Grand Bahama, Bimini, and The Cays. Also present were other ministry officials, educators, and scores of students from both public and private schools in Grand Bahama.

The event, which focused on the theme ‘Restoring the Joy of Christmas,’ featured a vibrant array of performances, including music, poetry, and dance. There were also handbell performances, a steelpan band, a pop band, rake and scrape, and even a Spanish musical selection. Additionally, virtual video performances were presented by schools in Bimini and The Cays.

Mrs. Maneica Pratt, District Superintendent for Grand Bahama, Bimini, and The Cays, brought greetings and emphasised the true spirit of Christmas, stating, “Christmas is all about good news, the good news of God’s love. I encourage you to enjoy this Christmas season, wrap the presents, prepare your homes in a festive way, and make wonderful memories with your family.” She also urged everyone to take time to pause and reflect on the reason for the season: “commemorating the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, the greatest gift to all mankind.”