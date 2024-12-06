BAPD’s “Under ‘Da’ Sea” (Little Mermaid) Christmas

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Bahamas Association for the Physically Disabled (BAPD) hosted the Christmas event, “Under ‘Da’ Sea” (from The Little Mermaid) on December 5, 2024, where the children delivered an impressive performance.
The Rotary Club of East Nassau made a significant contribution to the Bahamas Association for the Physically Disabled through a generous donation.
Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting the Hon. Myles LaRoda brought remarks; and also pictured with BAPD officials is Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister.