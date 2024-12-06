BAPD’s “Under ‘Da’ Sea” (Little Mermaid) Christmas

From Left , Mrs Charlotte Albury (President BAPD), Mrs Ann Marie Davis, The Hon Myles LaRoda, and Kenrad Wilchombe (RCEN President).

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Bahamas Association for the Physically Disabled (BAPD) hosted the Christmas event, “Under ‘Da’ Sea” (from The Little Mermaid) on December 5, 2024, where the children delivered an impressive performance.

The Rotary Club of East Nassau made a significant contribution to the Bahamas Association for the Physically Disabled through a generous donation.

Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting the Hon. Myles LaRoda brought remarks; and also pictured with BAPD officials is Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister.

Gardenia Pople makes her holiday presentation to the audience.

From Left to Right Kenrad Wilchombe, (RCEN Pres),Mrs Charlotte Albury,(Pres BAPD) Lindsey Cancino,(Rotary 7020 District Governor Nominee).