WATER AND SEWERAGE ADDRESSES FIRE INCIDENT ON HARBOUR ISLAND, ELEUTHERA

STATEMENT: The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) acknowledges the unfortunate fire incident that occurred on Harbour Island on the night of December 5, 2024. We recognize the concern and distress this event has caused to the affected residents and the community at large and want to assure the public that we responded swiftly to support the firefighting efforts.

Upon being alerted to the fire, our team took immediate action to optimize water supply. Within minutes, water pressure across Harbour Island had been increased to 80 psi, ensuring sufficient supply to aid in firefighting efforts.

Based on information available to us, it appears that initial firefighting efforts utilized a non-WSC source rather than connecting directly to the Water and Sewerage pressurized system. This approach may have impacted the consistency of water pressure during the early response. Once our system was engaged, there was adequate water flow to support firefighting efforts.

The Water and Sewerage Corporation continues to prioritize public safety and remains dedicated to providing reliable water services across the island. We will also engage with the relevant stakeholders to evaluate processes and identify any opportunities for improvement in emergency response coordination.

We commend the dedication of the firefighters and first responders who worked tirelessly to manage the situation, and we remain committed to supporting the Harbour Island by ensuring that critical resources are available when needed.

