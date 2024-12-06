Michael Pintard’s FNM DOES NOT BELIEVE IN DEMOCRACY!

Pintard and Cartwright silenced Minnis but now cry foul against the SPEAKER?!

Opposition members removed from Parliament after Shanendon Cartwright through the Mace out.

NASSAU| The events of Wednesday 4th December, 2024 as displayed in the House of Assembly and in Rawson Square by members of the opposition Free National Movement were a clear case of undemocratic violence displayed by the leaders of the opposition.

Michael Pintard flew into the capital 30 Marco City residents to launch a protest in Rawson Square.

Prepared to speak no matter what, Michael Pintard and his 50 goons squad walked to Rawson Square with a coffin box leading the way. They represent death to the People of the Bahamas.

And with a carefully rehearsed script (opening the window of Parliament to the detriment of the security of every member in the chamber), Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright – against the instruction of the Speaker – grabbed the mace and threw it out the window.

Now this theatre by the opposition comes exactly one week after another Coalition of Idiots leader warned Michael Pintard that he was too weak and should step down as Leader for the FNM.

After opposition members were dragged out of Parliament by security, Deputy Leader Shanandon Cartwright claimed his actions were a result of the Speaker’s failure to allow the Opposition Leader to speak on a matter of national importance (the Indictment matters in the United States and the arrest of several Bahamians).

Now we at Bahamas Press find this claim by the opposition strange because speaking in Parliament is not a big issue. Parliament is a debating chamber and this writer always finds it curious and deceitful when an MP makes the bogus suggestion that they cannot speak. IT IS A LIE! And here is why!

1) The same Michael Pintard who feels he must speak now in Parliament and agrees for the symbol of authority to be removed in the Chamber is the same man who has denied former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis from speaking inside the party.

2) Pintard has also censured scores of FNMs in leadership from having a voice in the party (Richard Johnson and Peter Outten) and speaking in the organization.

3) If Michael Pintard felt that his voice was being silenced in the Parliament, he simply only needed to request one of two National Addresses on the ZNS Network to have his concerns shared with the People of the Bahamas!

4) Better yet the Leader of the Opposition could have rallied his 50 goons together in front of the FNM Headquarters or inside the headquarters of the party and go live to have his statement shared with his supporters.

The problem is not that Pintard wants to speak but rather he wants to break up the Parliament and behave like an absolute JACKASS in front of the public as if this will resonate with his piss poor lacklustre performance as leader of the opposition. IT WILL NOT WORK!

What is equally sad in this country, though, is the poor quality of journalism now displayed by the WUTLESS MEDIA! None of the members of the press asked Pintard or Shanendon Cartwright that, since they see wrong with them not being allowed to speak in the HOUSE, will they now lift their silence of Hubert Minnis inside the FNM?

Ya see, Pintard, you only get to serve around here what you give! And change your advisers cause they are making it worse for you by the minute!

