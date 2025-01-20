Health Ministry holds first National Forum on the Primary Prevention of Violence

L-r Hon. Wayne Munroe, Hon. Myles LaRoda, Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, Dr. Hon. Michael Darville, Dr. Eldonna Boisson, Prime Minister Philip Davis, Shirley Gayle, Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Sen Hon. Ryan Pinder, Sen. Hon. Michael Halkitis, and Sen Hon. Randy Rolle.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Health and Wellness has embarked on a public health approach to devise strategies for the prevention of violent crime across the country.

On Thursday, January 16, 2025 the ministry staged the First National Forum on the Primary Prevention of Violence at Baha Mar Convention Centre, attracting a wide-cross section of stakeholders under the theme: ‘Rooting Out Violence Aligned with the Public Health Approach.’

The event brought together policymakers, faith leaders, community leaders, civil society, advocates and developmental partners who shared best practices, engaged in knowledge exchange, agreed on strategies and fostered collaboration for effective violence prevention.

A Green Paper and National Strategy for Violence Prevention and Reduction, using the public health approach, was drafted for forum dialogue.

The list of speakers and presenters at the opening ceremony were the Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville, Minister of Health and Wellness; Dr. Pearl McMillan, Chief Medical Officer MOHW; Dr. Eldonna Boisson PAHO/WHO Representative; Mrs. Shirley Gayle, IDB Country Representative; and Dr. David Allen, Chair of the National Crime Prevention Committee.

According to the ministry, the Region of the Americas, which includes The Bahamas, has the highest rate of violence in the world.

The Minister of Health and Wellness underscored the importance of the forum.

“This important and historic forum comes at a critical time in our country’s history where acts of violence have gripped our nation, and its impact is felt across every community and possibly every household. Too often, our news coverage is filled with stories of bloodshed, gang violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder neglect, intimate partner violence, and other forms of abuse that seem to be growing in both frequency and intensity across the country but mainly in urban areas,” said Dr. Darville.

He recognized that over the years, strides have been taken and commended all agencies and ministries for the work they have done.

“As a result of our collective efforts, more Bahamians are speaking out about violence. We are hearing more stories, and learning about more survivors who are stepping forward and sharing their experiences. The public is becoming more aware of the signs of violence, and when witnessed many are reporting these tragic events. These are powerful behavioral changes, and they show that as a nation we are slowly breaking down the silence that often surrounds this issue,” said Dr Darville.

Prime Minister Davis spoke to the challenges violent crime is having in the country, and regionally.

“Violence in The Bahamas, and indeed across the Caribbean, is a profound public health challenge,” he said. “This is not just a matter of crime and punishment—it is a crisis that touches every part of our society, from the safety of our streets to the stability of our families, and even the confidence of our economy.”

The prime minister also observed that violence diminishes the collective potential, erodes communities, and casts a long shadow over future generations.

“Viewing violence as a public health issue allows us to prioritize prevention, address the root causes, and develop policies grounded in data and evidence,” he said.

He told the forum that “This perspective also calls for collaboration across every sector of society. Violence is not just a matter for the police or the courts; it impacts our health systems, our education systems, and our economic prospects. It demands an integrated response, bringing together government agencies, community leaders, and international partners to address its many dimensions.”

Among the proposed measures is the Green Paper and National Strategy for Violence Prevention and Reduction, deploying a public health approach.

The prime minister thanked the Minister of Health and Wellness and his team for leading the charge and creating this space for reflection, learning, and action.

(BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)

Rev’d Angela Palacious and Rev’d Dr Dave Burrows at the event.