IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT OPERATIONS ACROSS THE BAHAMAS OVER THE WEEKEND…

Immigration officers in file photo.

New Providence – The Enforcement Unit, in collaboration with the Immigration SWAT, conducted comprehensive operations throughout New Providence over the weekend.

These efforts led to the apprehension and detention of twenty-one (21) Haitian nationals, including six (6) females and fifteen (15) males. These individuals were taken into custody for immigration-related offences, including Illegal Landing and Overstaying, in addition to outstanding document fees.

Harbour Island, Eleuthera – On January 17, a joint operation between the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Immigration Department on Harbour Island led to the arrest of six (6) Haitian nationals for various immigration offences and outstanding document fees. During the operation, an unregulated structure concealed in the bushes on the island was discovered. Of the six individuals, three (3) Haitian males were subsequently transported to New Providence and are currently being detained at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre for further processing. They will face charges of Illegal Landing, Overstaying, and Knowingly Attempting to Mislead an Immigration Officer.

Bimini – Immigration Officers conducted an inspection of passengers onboard a local airline, leading to the arrest of a male Dominican national who had overstayed his visitor’s time in The Bahamas. The individual was transported to New Providence and is presently being held at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre for further processing.

These enforcement operations underscore our unwavering resolve to safeguard national borders and ensure compliance with immigration laws. These actions highlight the Department’s commitment to upholding the Statute Laws of The Bahamas.

For more information, contact the Public Relations Unit, visit our website at www.immigration.gov.bs, or call our Investigation hotlines (anonymously) at 1-242-604-0249, 1-242-604-0171/2 or 1-242-604-0196.