Duane Sands wants Michael Pintard and Hubert Minnis GONE! But he has no seat in Parliament to do it – UNLESS SOMEONE RESIGNS FROM PARLIAMENT!

Duane Sands, backed by Ingraham to take over FNM Leadership!

NASSAU| So, from the looks of things now being exercised by the WUTLESS MEDIA DEM, it looks like Bahamas Press has to start loading up our editorial pen to chase down these rascals in the opposition.

You know, those in the wutless media of the Bahamas have yet to learn something. Bahamas Press has been waiting on yinner and has a leading voice in the business of delivering accurate news and information.

We see what the papers are doing, trying to create division in the PLP when ya know the real breakup in the road is deep inside the structure of the FNM. There is NO WAR in the PLP, as the Tribune aka DA TERLET PAPER’s attempted to suggest on Monday. WE KNOW who the PLP Leader is, one Philip Edward “Brave” Davis aka Da KC! And there is clearly no uncertainty as to who the deputy leader of the PLP is; he is I. Chester Cooper, the STRONG VICEROY OF THE PLP!

We, all across the nation, in the PLP know who the undisputed National Chairman of the PLP is: Fred Audley Mitchell. All these three leaders has the full backing of Bahamas Press and the CONVENTION OF THE PLP.

There is no confusion here as to what the leadership of the PLP will look like leading into the next General Election. NONE!

What the country does not know is why is there so much chaos and violence coming out of the camps of the FNM! People around the Bahamas wonder who is really going to be in charge of the FNM at the next election? AND WHO GA LEAD DEM?

WIll Michael Pintard survive? And why is Papa Hubert Ingraham and Tommy Turnquest holding meetings and having private dinners without Michael Pintard? Everyone is concerned about the fate of Shanendon Cartwright – the FNM Deputy Leader. And word in the camp of Bahamas Press is that the Chairman of the FNM wants both Hubert Minnis and Michael Pintard GONE! THAT A FACT expressed at a meeting down on Mackey Street. But the Tribune failed to write that!

If the truth be TOLD, THE QUESTION that should be in the headlines when talking about the FNM is this: WHO IS REALLY RUNNING THE OPPOSITION – which is now a melting pot of confusion and violence if you ask Richard Johnson the removed deputy chairman of the party.

Bahamas Press wants to remind the FNM that we are watching this theatre and we ga take the page out of the dancehall song: LIMB BY LIMB… It ain’t long nah!

We report yinner decide!