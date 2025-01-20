Deputy Sheriff Shamone Duncan, 50

Turks and Caicos| BP wonder what is going on in neighbouring Turks and Caicos Islands as the island has now recorded a second murder incident – a double homicide – and this time a female US law enforcement officer as the recorded murdered victim.

BP is now learning a Cook County deputy was killed in a double homicide Saturday night while on vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands, according to authorities.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands is a British Territory and the police there said two people were shot and killed around 10 p.m. near a popular restaurant on Grace Bay Road.

As they responded along with medical personnel to reports of gunfire being heard in the vicinity of a Bar along Grace Bay Road.

Three people were found shot, one of which died at the scene while the other at the hospital. Both have since been identified as Shamone Duncan, 50, a 20-year veteran of the Cook County Department of Corrections, and Dario Stubbs, 30, a Turks and Caicos resident who is employed in the insurance industry. A third victim, identified as a 29-year-old man, is undergoing medical treatment.

The Cook County Sheriff Office in a statement said, “Our hearts are broken for the family of Deputy Shamone Duncan who was killed on Jan. 18 while on vacation. She was a 20-year veteran of the Cook County Department of Corrections and was currently assigned to Cermak Health Services. We are in contact with her family to provide any support they need during this difficult time and are supporting her colleagues as they process this terrible news.”