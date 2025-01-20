PM Philip Davis addresses Tribune ANTI-PLP LIES

PM DAVIS: I’ve been made aware of a political ad placed in today’s Tribune which appears to suggest a challenge to the Deputy Prime Minister’s position.

To address this directly: the Deputy Prime Minister continues to have my full confidence and support as the Deputy Prime Minister and as the Deputy Leader of our party.

The innovative work he is doing to revitalize our tourism industry is central to our plans to expand our economy. The Minister of Energy and Transport is doing excellent work in her Ministry, driving forward our country’s first nationwide, comprehensive energy reforms, to bring down electricity prices and strengthen our grid for reliability and resilience.

Our Cabinet is working together as a team, united in purpose, tackling the hardest problems our country faces – problems that have been neglected for too long.

We are focused on delivering results during difficult times. We have important work to do, and we’re doing it together.