AG Leo Ryan Pinder and Justice Milton Evans

NASSAU| Justice Milton Evans, longstanding member of the judiciary has been announced as the next president of the Court of Appeal, following Incumbent President Jon Isaac’s forthcoming retirement.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder made the announcement at a special sitting with members of the judiciary and Bar Association on Monday morning at the British Colonial Hotel.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, other government officials and opposition leader Michael Pintard are also in attendance.