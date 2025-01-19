US Law Enforcement have arrested two males in connection with that fatal shooting of Grand Bahamian Gregory Bradford shot dead in Fort Lauderdale…

Arrested are Lamont Tekaris Mcphee 22, and Cordero Laquon Taylor 30 – They were arrested 290 miles in north Florida’s Marion County

FLORIDA| US sources have now updated Bahamas Press following the fatal shooting of Grand Bahama resident Gregory Bradford aka “Lurch” who was gunned around 11:30am on Thursday morning in a workshop yard at 1600 block of SW 3rd Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Bahamas Press can now confirm authorities have arrested two more Bahamians namely Lamont Tekaris Mcphee 22, and Cordero Laquon Taylor 30 in the Marion County area in northern Florida; just north of Orlando some 4 hours drive from the crime scene or 290 miles in distance.

The pair were booked the same day of the incident and were in police custody around 7:46pm. The Americans do not play with justice.

Multiple charges will be filed on the pair including marajuana possession, altering identifications, weapons possession, and possession of stolen property just to name a few. They will get the book thrown at them.

We at BP don’t know who these men are or who their family are, but we know this; clearly they are trying to stop every Bahamian from traveling into Trump’s United States. I warn yinner – WE GONE!

