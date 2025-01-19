18 FOREIGN NATIONALS APPREHENDED IN OPERATION RESET

Scenes outside the courts on Grand Bahama.

Freeport, Grand Bahama – The Enforcement Unit (northern district) conducted Operation Reset on January 16, 2025, focusing on areas in Lucaya and Smith Point. The operation resulted in the apprehending of eighteen (18) foreign nationals for immigration-related offences.

This group comprised:

 Ten (10) Chinese nationals

 Seven (7) Haitian nationals

 One (1) Ecuadorian national

All individuals were transported to the Immigration Head Office in Freeport for further processing and investigation. Initial investigations revealed that several of these individuals had overstayed their lawful visit.

These individuals are scheduled to appear today in the Magistrate’s Court #3 before Senior Magistrate LaQuay Laing.

15 HAITIAN NATIONALS CONVICTED IN THE MAGISTRATE’S COURT

New Providence – Between January 13 and 16, 2025, sixteen (16) Haitian nationals were arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court on charges of illegal landing and overstaying.

On January 13, twelve (12) Haitian nationals appeared in the Magistrate’s Court #5 before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms. Eleven (11) individuals were convicted and sentenced as follows, while one (1) case remains pending:

Dieucy Pierre (M) – Convicted of Illegal Landing. Fined $300.00 or 2 months’ imprisonment. Balvin M. Williamson (M) – Convicted of Overstaying. Fined $3,000.00 or 20 months’ imprisonment. Mingnio Jean Baptiste (M) – Convicted of Overstaying. Fined $800.00 or 3 months’ imprisonment. Youdeline Dacin (M) – Convicted of Overstaying. Fined $2,000.00 or 15 months’ imprisonment. Josue Dantilus Belonce (M) – Convicted of Overstaying. Fined $1,600.00 or 1 year’s imprisonment. Gahan Desamours (M) – Convicted of Overstaying. Fined $1,600.00 or 1 year’s imprisonment. Erdy Joseph (M) – Convicted of Overstaying. Fined $1,000.00 or 4 months’ imprisonment. Jean Romain Pierre (M) – Convicted of Overstaying. Fined $800.00 or 4 months’ imprisonment. Lounedie Julmus (F) – Convicted of Overstaying. Fined $2,000.00 or 15 months’ imprisonment. Silvert PT Frere (M) – Convicted of Overstaying. Fined $700.00 or 2 months’ imprisonment. Wayne Anthony Graham (M) – Convicted of Overstaying. Fined $3,000.00 or 20 months’ imprisonment. Maxiumus Romeus (M) – Charged with Overstaying. Case pending review. Adjourned to February 13, 2025. On January 16, four (4) Haitian nationals appeared in the Magistrate’s Court #1 before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen and were convicted as follows: Senley Alexis (M) – Convicted of Overstaying. Fined $500.00 or 3 months’ imprisonment. Berrkenslove Saturin (M) – Convicted of Overstaying. Fined $600.00 or 3 months’ imprisonment. Popo Joseph (M) – Convicted of Illegal Landing. Fined $300.00 or 3 months’ imprisonment. John Wesley Petit-Fort (M) – Convicted of Overstaying. Fined $300.00 or 1 month’s imprisonment. Upon payment of fines or completion of sentences at the Bahamas Department of Correctional

Services, the individuals will be handed over to the Department of Immigration for deportation.

ENFORCEMENT OPERATIONS LEAD TO APPREHENSION OF 11 HAITIAN NATIONALS

On January 15 and 16, 2025, the Enforcement Unit conducted an operation in the central district of New Providence, resulting in the arrest of eleven (11) Haitian nationals for immigration-related offences, including overstaying, illegal landing, and unpaid document fees. The

apprehended individuals were transported to the Carmichael Road Detention Centre for further

processing and investigation.

Additionally, at Lynden Pindling International Airport, a Peruvian national was discovered to have overstayed their lawful visit and was subsequently handed over to the Enforcement Unit for processing.

These actions underscore the Department’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders and ensuring compliance with the Statute Laws of The Bahamas. The Department als reiterates its resolve to conduct ongoing enforcement operations aimed at maintaining public safety and upholding the integrity of the country’s immigration laws.

For more information, call the Public Relations Unit at 1-242-322-7530 or 1-242-604-0027, visit our website at www.immigration.gov.bs, or call our Investigation hotlines (anonymously) at 1-242-604-0249, 1-242-604-0171/2 or 1-242-604-0196.