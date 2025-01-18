Female pastor was murdered in her home in the Turks and Caicos Islands just weeks before her wedding day…

Police found Senior Pastor Alva Talbot of New Life Global Harvest Apostolic Int’l Center stabbed to death with her throat cut! Her Son arrested… Pastor was set to wed her lover Charles in March this year! WHAT IS THIS?!

Pastor Alva Talbot

Pastor Alva Talbot and son at a service.

NASSAU| The people of the Turks and Caicos Islands will need serious prayers from here on after a pastor was found brutally murdered in that community this past week Wednesday.

Bahamas Press is now learning senior pastor Alva Talbot was found dead in the Five Cays Community at her home with her throat slit.

Now of this horrific incident has sent shockwaves across the Turks and Caicos Islands community especially after it was reported that her own son was taken into custody by police.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF) has launched a homicide investigation after the son was arrested.

Pastor Talbot served as Senior Pastor of the New Life Global Harvest Apostolic Int’l Center. She was discovered lifeless with apparent stab wounds after authorities responded to a distress call on Robinson Street shortly after 2 p.m.

Superintendent Dean Holden, Head of Crime, Safeguarding, Public Protection, and Intelligence, expressed his condolences to the grieving community and vowed to bring the perpetrator (s) to justice.

Bahamas Press is now opening our own investigation to this development and from what we now know Pastor Talbot was set to marry her lover Charles on March 29th, 2025.

Pastor Talbot was an internationally recognized preacher, frequently invited to minister across Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. Her tragic death has sent shockwaves through her community and around the world, with many in the community questioning what could have led to her tragic demise?

Her death records the first homicide incident for the year 2025 in the TCI community.