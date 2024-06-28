HEALTH OFFICIALS URGE CONTINUED VIGILANCE AMID COVID-19 UPTICK

STATEMENT: The Ministry of Health & Wellness has observed a recent uptick in the number of persons testing positive for influenza-like illnesses (ILI) including COVID-19, in The Bahamas.

This is not unexpected due to seasonality of these types of infections, known in some parts as ‘summer colds’. As such, it is essential to continue practicing good hand hygiene, wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, getting tested and vaccinated. These practices can significantly reduce transmission rates of infectious diseases as we continue to live with COVID-19 and be on the lookout for new viruses.

The Ministry further advises that there are a number of other viruses that are causing ILIs globally. The National Communicable Diseases Surveillance Unit remains vigilant and continues to monitor the situation both locally and globally, and are in constant communication with local medical providers through various alert mechanisms.

Stay updated with the latest information from reliable sources to make informed, safe decisions. For more information and updates please visit the Ministry’s website or social media pages.