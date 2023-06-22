Heat up your 4th of July at SLS Baha Mar with these sizzling events!!!

Bahamar SLS

Fourth of July is just around the corner, and SLS Baha Mar is gearing up for a sizzling holiday weekend packed full of hot performances all weekend long.

SLS Baha Mar is an iconic hotel located along the pristine white sands and bright blue waters of Cable Beach in Nassau that’s known for its culture, style, and glamour, and they’re doing it big for the Fourth of July! The full lineup of events is included below for your reference and consideration if you are working on any upcoming 4th of July roundups.

June 30th–July 1st | LUXURIA presented by Faena Live

From the makers of Faena, a Miami-based theater that is known for their ambitious artistic productions, intimate concerts and original cabaret performances, comes Luxuria, a Neo Noir Cabaret Show at Bond Nightclub. The production, designed exclusively for SLS Baha Mar and taking place from June 30th to July 1st, features entrancing music, astonishing light technology, and breathtaking choreography inspired by the allure of the Bahamas. For tickets and additional information about Luxuria, please click here.

July 2nd | Live performance by Jeremih at BOND

Grammy-nominated R&B artist, Jeremih, will be taking over BOND, Nassau’s hottest nightclub, on July 2nd. The singer behind “Birthday Sex,” “Down On Me,” and more gold and platinum singles will host the ultimate nightclub experience for one night only. For tickets, please click here.

July 3 | DJ Slim Rok at Privelege Pool Bar

Take part in the ultimate summer pool party at Privlege Pool on July 3. The upscale adults-only pool will feature music by Miami’s hottest DJ, DJ Slim Rok, who has previously opened for artists including Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, Alicia Keys, Flo Rida, and more. Dance to hot tracks, enjoy signature cocktails and light fare, and join us at the hottest pool party of the summer.

In addition to the special events listed above, SLS Baha Mar features three different pools with private cabanas and dedicated poolside bars; access to the resort’s world-class casino, a high-tech fitness center, and a beautiful spa complete with couple’s treatments and IV drip services. Guests can also enjoy the expansive Baha Bay Water Park with exhilarating aquatic activities; dynamic nightlife options including a vibrant rooftop lounge and intimate nightclub; and a diverse array of internationally-acclaimed restaurants including Katsuya, Carna, and so much more.

Whether you’re looking for a destination to visit to officially kick off summer, or you’re looking for a spot to celebrate the upcoming 4th of July holiday, SLS Baha Mar has you covered with a jam-packed weekend full of exciting entertainment. Please let me know if you have any questions about the upcoming summer events taking place at SLS next weekend, and thanks in advance for your consideration.