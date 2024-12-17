Herschel Walker is set to become Donald Trump’s Ambassador pick for The Bahamas

Donald J Trump and Herschel Walker

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now learning President elect Donald J Trump will nominate former Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker to serve as United States Ambassador for the Bahamas.

“Herschel has spent decades serving as an Ambassador to our Nation’s youth, our men and women in the Military, and athletes at home and abroad,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump noted Walker previously served as a co-chair for the White House’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition during his first term.



Walker, a staunch anti-abortion Republican, lost the 2022 Senate race to Democrat Raphael Warnock. He was embroiled in a controversy over abortion claims, which he denied.

Diplomatic ties between the U.S. and The Bahamas began in 1973. According to the State Department, with some 80% of the annual visitors to The Bahamas being American citizens, bolstering a trade relationship worth $7.3 billion annually, with a U.S. surplus of $3.8 billion.

For some 13 years now The Bahamas has not had an appointed US Ambassador to the country the last being Nicole Avant who left her tour of duty back in 2011 under then President Barak Obama.

Over the years The Bahamas has had some excellent representatives from the US namely, SIr Sidney Williams, Ned Siegel and John Rood.

Cassandra Q Butts was nominated by President Barak Obama to become US Ambassador to the Bahamas, but her nomination was held up by Republicans in the US Senate. Sadly, Butts was found dead in her Washington, D.C. home by her sister on May 25, 2016.

