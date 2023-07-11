Historic National Aviation Strategic Plan Unveiled at Industry Meeting

DPM Chester Cooper – Minister for Tourism and Aviation.

NASSAU, Bahamas, 5 July 2023 – Key leaders from across the Bahamas aviation industry gathered in their quarterly symposium on Wednesday, 28 June 2023, at Baha Mar Convention Centre to participate in the unveiling of the first ever Bahamas National Aviation Strategic Plan (NASP).

“The historic NASP will serve as the industry’s ’Flight Plan’ that will chart the way forward over the next three years to aid in the revolutionisation and renaissance of the aviation industry, as mandated by The Government of The Bahamas,” said the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, who was the keynote speaker at the event.



Dr. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director General of Tourism and Acting Director of Aviation, added, “The comprehensive eight-pronged plan reflects an industry-inclusive, innovative, systematic and pragmatic process of execution that will position The Bahamas as the regional leader in aviation and will be driven by the ongoing commitment, focus, drive and synergy that exist among stakeholders within our aviation ecosystem.”

The Plan’s eight broad themes include: improving airport infrastructure and development; enhancing strategic partnerships and engagement; increasing airlift and improving air connectivity; enhancing human capital development; improving operational efficiency, financial resilience and revenue optimisation; strengthening safety and security systems; positioning The Bahamas as the regional leader in Sustainable Aviation and Air Transport Services and improving innovation and technology.

Stakeholders in attendance included officials from The Department of Aviation, Air Accident Investigation Authority, Airport Authority, Bahamasair, Bahamas Air Navigational Services Authority, Civil Aviation Authority of The Bahamas, Freeport Airport Development Company, Nassau Airport Development Company, Airline Operators Committee, Bahamas Association of Air Transport Operators, Bahamas Air Traffic Controllers Union, Jet Nassau, Odyssey Aviation, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Bahamas Investment Authority, Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board, Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association, Atlantis and Baha Mar.

“The stakeholders within our aviation ecosystem can be assured of my ongoing support as we move with focused execution to build a Bahamas more suitable for the advancement and empowerment of our country and Bahamians,” said DPM Cooper.