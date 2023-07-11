Bahamas bestows Order of Excellence on US Congresswoman Maxine Waters and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda

His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda presented with honours by Governor-General Sir Cornelius A. Smith and Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC MP.

CLIFFORD PARK, NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Order of Excellence was conferred on His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, and United States Congresswoman Maxine Waters by the Government of The Bahamas in recognition of their exemplary service to, and long-standing friendship with The Bahamas, respectively.

Congresswoman Waters underscored the importance of the award; stating that it was the highlight of her career and that she loves The Bahamas.

“This honour, that you have given to me also is the crown jewel of my career. I want you to know that I have received no other more important, more extraordinary, and (bigger) for me in the entire time that I have served in the Congress of the United States in all of my legislative career,” she said. “Thank you very much. I love you, love you. Thank you!”

The announcement was made during The 50th Golden Jubilee Ecumenical Service, Military Tattoo & Cultural Show on the historic Clifford Park on Sunday, 9 July 2023.

Secretary to the Governor-General Mrs. Roselyn Horton read the proclamation before thousands of spectators assembled on the park and around the periphery encompassing Fort Charlotte.

“His Excellency Sir Cornelius A. Smith, Governor-General, acting on the recommendation by Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis, the Advisory Committee of the National Honours Society has awarded The Order of Excellence to His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, in recognition of his Exemplary Service to and on behalf of the Government and People of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

The governor general then presented the medal and warrant to President Kagame, who congratulated The Bahamas on its 50th Independence anniversary and thanked The Bahamas for the honour.

He acknowledged The Bahamas as “a pillar of stability and prosperity in the region and a model for Small Island Developing States all over the world.”

President Kagame also expressed his deep appreciation for the honour as a sign of the growing friendship between both nations.

“Acting on the recommendation by Prime Minister the Hon Philip Davis, the Advisory Committee of the National Honours Society has awarded The Order of Excellence to United States Congresswoman Maxine Waters in recognition of her Long-standing Friendship to the Government and People of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” said Mrs. Horton as she announced the next recipient.

In her response, Congresswoman Waters described Prime Minister Davis as “extraordinary and magnificent”, and that she was honoured, pleased and excited to have received the special recognition as she considered herself “a Bahamian”.

The congresswoman, whose husband Sidney Williams served as US Ambassador to The Bahamas, from1994 to 1998, relayed the love and admiration he still has for this country.

She also said that US President Biden, VP Kamala Harris and other officials have sent their greetings to Prime Minister Davis on the occasion of the 50th Independence Anniversary of The Bahamas.

The congresswoman said that The Bahamas and the Caribbean are always on her agenda, as chair of the financial services committee. “But I must tell you that The Bahamas is the Crown jewel of the Caribbean. We love The Bahamas because of the talent and the extraordinary way that you invest in the potential of the young.

“We love all of the sports talent that you have contributed to the world. We love the fact that you are strong in your negotiations, understanding that The Bahamas must be at the top of the agenda of America also.

She continued, “I want you to know that we are connected on the many issues and that your prime minister has been a vocal and effective spokesperson as he’s talked with our leadership about how we can be stronger neighbours and how we can be not only stronger for ourselves but each of us — the United States strong for The Bahamas, the United States strong for the Caribbean… and of course, you have been extraordinary neighbours and you have been strong for us and we love you and we appreciate you.”

The congresswoman then explained the significance of the honour over the span of her career.

“This honour, that you have given to me also is the crown jewel of my career. I want you to know that I have received no other more important, more extraordinary, and bigger for me in the entire time that I have served in the Congress of the United States in my legislative career.

“Thank you, for this honour, prime minister… I want you to know that your other name is not Brave just because somebody thought it up, it’s because you have demonstrated courage, and bravery and you have demonstrated that you have the kind of leadership to take The Bahamas all the way into the next 50 years.

“Thank you very much. I love you, love you. Thank you!”

Through the passage of the National Honours Act 2016, The Bahamas established seven national orders. The governor-general serves as the Chancellor of all these orders.