Bahamas Independence Golden Jubilee celebrated in Grand Bahama

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — The Bahamas Independence Golden Jubilee was celebrated in Grand Bahama on Independence Park, Coral Road — Independence Day, July 10, 2023. Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey and officials from a broad swath of the community attended.

The jubilee ceremonies comprised a Military Tattoo & Cultural Show with a number of local and national artists, including IMC Choir, the St.George’s High School Jags Pop Band, the Cat Island Association/YARD Group, Sharade Taylor, Dora Javan Hunt, Raquel Oliver, Avvy, Mello D, Wilfred Solomon, Stileet, a Battle of the Djs with Tiko T, Money Like Dirt and Steelie.

The audience enjoyed a Bahamian fashion showcase. Flag-Raising took centre stage, and afterwards — the excitement of fireworks and a Junkanoo rushout. (BIS Photos/Andrew Miller)