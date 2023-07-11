Ceremonial Cake-Cutting at the Independence State Reception

PM Davis cuts into the Indepencence cake at Government House yesterday.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Independence State Reception was held at Government House on Independence Day, July 10, 2023 — the 50th Anniversary of Bahamas nationhood.

Hosted by Governor General His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius Smith, the Jubilee Celebration was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Michael Pintard, Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder, and other distinguished guests.

In attendance was Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations, the Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland, K.C. Photos show the ceremonial cake-cutting at the gala event. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)