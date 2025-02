NASSAU| Bahamas Press is tonight reporting the passing of another great mother of the Church.

Condolences are extended to the family of Mrs. Rosaline Johnson who has passed away.

Mrs. Johnson was a faithful member of Holy Cross ACW.

We remind members of the community to keep Mrs. Johnson’s family and the Holy Cross ACW family in prayer. She is also the mother-in-law of Rev Willish Johnson.

May she rest in peace.