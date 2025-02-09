UB resumes online classes this week

University of the Bahamas

NASSAU| The University of The Bahamas has announced that online classes will resume this week.

Now this comes after some “Taliban” caused a cyber attack with UB systems last week. Simple exercises like sending an email were interrupted at the University.

UB issued a statement on Sunday updating students of the “enhanced online security measures” designed to strengthen the Tertiary institute’s defense and help mitigate future incidents.

“Faculty, staff and students are asked to visit our website at www.ub.edu.bs to prepare for the commencement of the restoration process,” the statement said.

A good question in all this is to ask the question who is in-charge of monitoring and protecting UB’s electronic systems? That’s a really good question!

We report yinner decide!