Upper Bogue community records a traffic fatality in the early evening – Lone Male Driver dies on scene….

ELEUTHERA| Bahamas Press is reporting a traffic fatality on Eleuthera last evening and the victim we know died on the scene.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as Eleuthera resident Caleb Perez Wilson aka FATBOY.

Now BP is the only media house in the country with footage following the mishap but we will not share that graphic. Police tell us they received reports of the incident around 6:45 p.m. in the Upper Bogue Community and responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, they observed a gold Nissan Bluebird with extensive damage after it collided with a building. The male driver, who was the sole occupant, was motionless inside the passenger seat. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

BP is warning motorists across the country to drive with due care and attention while on the streets. Do not drink and drive. DO NOT TEXT AND DRIVE!

