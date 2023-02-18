Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation on the passing of George R. Myers, M.B.

George Myers

Statement: George R. Myers, M.B., was a man way ahead of his time who changed the landscape of the tourism industry in The Bahamas.

He has left an indelible mark on Bahamas Tourism. What distinguished this visionary was his enduring belief in the potential of mankind and power of a united team as a key element to success.

When Mr. Myers peacefully passed away this week at the age of 83 years old, he had spent more than 40 years shaping our nation’s tourism industry: from his pivotal role in the development of Paradise Island as a premier tourist destination to founding the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board and the Paradise Island Tourism Development Association; and being the driving force behind the Caribbean Travel Marketplace.

On behalf of the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, we mourn his passing and wish to extend condolences to his immediate family, especially his wife, Linda; step-daughter, Sarah; sister-in-law, Lorna; nephew and nieces, Mark, Michelle and Tina and their families; and other loved ones and devoted colleagues and employees.

Jamaican by birth, Myers moved to The Bahamas in 1963 where he began his career at the Nassau Beach Hotel as a Bar Manager and in only four short years moved up the ranks to become Vice President. He adopted The Bahamas as his home and believed in remaking and contributing to a country he loved.

For his love of country, hard work and commitment to success, Mr. Myers was able to see his legacy and vision realised. He created the Myers Group of Companies in 1992, and for over three decades, managed some of The Bahamas’ premier hotel properties under his resort management company. The Myers Group through the years expanded to operate quick service globally recognised restaurant franchises in The Bahamas including: KFC, Burger King, Dunkin Donuts, Pizza Hut, Quizno’s as well as the fine dining concepts of Anthony’s Bar & Grill and the former iconic Luciano’s restaurant.

This teacher, mentor, hotelier and restauranteur was honoured over the years by the most outstanding accolades and awards, culminating in 2022 with the Order of The Bahamas, the country’s highest honour.

The prayers of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, the hospitality community and fellow Bahamians go out to Mr. Myers’ family, countless employees at The Myers Group, and to all like us, who will dearly miss his presence and impact. May his soul rest in peace.