Minnis sends his trusted shantytown manager Elsworth Johnson to represent Lincoln Bain and crew…

Minnis, Bain and Johnson

Nassau| Former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has directed his former Minister for Immigration Elsworth Johnson (who oversaw the explosion of immigrants across the country) to represent 18 members of his protest squad headed by Minnis’ number one supporter and jackass Lincoln Bain.

The group of Minnis supporters were arraigned in court on Friday on charges including; Unlawful Assembly, Idle Assembly, Disorderly Behavior, Resisting Arrest and Assault of a Police Officer. The incident unfolded at Baha Mar where the CARICOM Heads of Government leaders were gathered. Minnis had Bain plan the protest weeks ago.

Minnis allegedly arranged bus shuttle from Fusion Superplex and paid bad actors to disrupt the meetings then later went to the meeting at the opening looking deep Into his phone as he communicated with his former Minister Johnson to organize representation for the group.

They all pleaded not guilty and were ordered to return to court in May 4th, 7th and 10th.

Minnis initially instructed Johnson to represent Adrian ‘da Child” Gibson following serious matters over at WSc.

Remember now the press didn’t tell yinner this piece a news…they thought you wouldn’t see it! This is why BP is around here…to open yinner eyes!

We told yinner Lincoln Bain works for the former FNM Leader and if you could follow Bain and Minnis then you too is a JACKASS!

We report yinner decide!