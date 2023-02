Essie Ferguson

Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Stalwart Councilor Essie Ferguson known affectionately as Miss Essie.

She was a fixture in the Fox Hill community and her passing has been a shock to the community.

She will leave behind a great legacy for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to follow.

May her soul rest in peace

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co0w_fiug6a/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=