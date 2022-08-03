Hon. Mr. Justice Ian Winder, sworn in as the new Chief Justice

Pictured, at the ceremonies, from left are: Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis, Deputy to the Governor General Cynthia Pratt, Hon. Mr. Chief Justice Ian Winder, Mrs. Marie-Jacqueline Winder, and Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Michael Pintard. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Deputy to the Governor General Cynthia Pratt administered the requisite Oaths to the Honourable Mr. Justice Ian Winder, Chief Justice Designate of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, August 3, 2022 in the Andros Room, Baha Mar.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis, and the Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Michael Pintard were in attendance, among other government officials and dignitaries.

Chief Justice Winder had been appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas on July 1, 2014, having acted in the position since October 30, 2013.

Chief Justice Winder taking the oath of office.